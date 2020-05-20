Serie A Officials, Italian Government to Meet on May 28 to Decide League’s Future

Serie A (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

With Bundesliga back in action, Serie A officials are also set to take a decision on the league’s future. Italian Minister of Sports, Vincenzo Spadafora has announced that the league representatives will meet on May 28, to take a final call on the 2019-20 season. The league has been suspended since mid-March but steps have been taken to restart the league this month as several clubs have started individual and group training sessions at the facilities. Serie A Further Suspended Until June 14 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

With hopes of restarting the league by mid-June, the Italian government, Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and Serie A are set to meet next week. During an interview on Italian TV Station Rai 2, Spadafora said ‘'[Italian FA President] Tommasi wants a certain date? I am pleased to give him good news, Just a little while ago I called a meeting with [FIGC President Gabriele] Gravina, [Serie A President Paolo] Dal Pino and all the other members for May 28, at 3pm.' Serie A: Two Parma Players Test Positive for Coronavirus, Quarantined.

‘I believe that we will be in good condition next Thursday to have all the data available, with respect to the evolution of the health emergency, in order to be able to decide if and when Serie A will restart. May 28 is the date by which we will make a decision.’ He added.

It was reported that the remaining matches in the league could be completed via a play-off format with Lazio president also stating that he was open to the idea of a one-off game between them and Juventus to decide the 2019-20 Serie A champions.

However, Spadafora has rejected the idea stating that the season should be played out in its entirety. ‘The format will be decided by the federations, I believe that the important thing is that if we start the championship again, we finish it’ he added.