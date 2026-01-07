Serie A 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: League leaders Inter Milan travel to the Stadio Ennio Tardini on January 8 to face Parma in a pivotal Serie A 2025-26 Matchday 19 fixture. Cristian Chivu’s side currently sits at the summit of the Serie A table with 39 points, holding a slender one-point lead over rivals AC Milan. Parma, meanwhile, are looking to distance itself from the relegation zone as they sit in 14th place with 18 points. 'My Name is Francesco Camarda' Zlatan Ibrahimovic Reveals Old DM He Received From Young Lecce Striker, Says 'Now Everybody Knows Your Name' (See Post)

This fixture marks the 57th Serie A meeting between the two clubs. Inter Milan hold the upper hand historically with 23 wins to Parma’s 16. Recent trends favour the Nerazzurri, who remain unbeaten in their last seven league encounters against Parma. However, matches at the Tardini have historically been balanced, with both sides claiming seven wins each at the venue since 2000.

Parma vs Inter Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday, January 8.

Venue: Ennio Tardini Stadium in Parma

Time: 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Parma vs Inter Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Serie A action through the following options:

Live Streaming: Fans in India will not be able to watch Serie A 2025-26 live streaming in the absence of a dedicated live streaming partner.

Telecast: Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Parma vs Inter live on television due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Fans, however, can follow both teams' social media handles.

Parma vs Inter Team News and Key Players

Inter Milan enters the new year in clinical form, having secured a 3-1 victory over Bologna in their last outing. Prolific forward Lautaro Martinez continues to lead the league's scoring charts with 10 goals this season. However, manager Cristian Chivu is expected to rotate his squad ahead of a high-stakes title showdown against Napoli next Sunday. Marcus Thuram may be rested, potentially handing a start to young forward Francesco Pio Esposito.

Parma, coached by Carlos Cuesta, are seeking consistency after a 1-1 draw with Sassuolo. The "Crociati" will be without several key players due to injury, including Adrian Benedyczak, Matija Frigan, and goalkeeper Zion Suzuki. Despite their lower league position, Parma have proven difficult to beat at home and will rely on top scorer Mateo Pellegrino to challenge the Inter defence.

