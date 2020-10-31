Sheffield United is hosting Manchester City at the Bramall Lane in the Premier League 2020-21 clash. In this article, we shall bring to you the Dream11 prediction to make your playing XI. But before we get into those details, let’s have a look at the preview of the game. Out of the last five games played by SHF, they have lost four and one of them ended with a draw. Whereas, Manchester City has managed to win a couple of games and drew an equal number of matches. MCI lost one of their matches. Both the teams have had quite a contrasting fortunes when it comes to the match results of their previous games. Marseille vs Manchester City UCL Game Sends Shockwaves Among Netizens, After France Ligue 1 Side Failed to Honour #BlackLivesMatter Campaign (Read Tweets).

Sheffield United enters the game with a 2-1 loss against Liverpool in the Premier League at Anfield. Whereas, Manchester City went on to defeat Marseille 3-0 in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. The head-to-head record, Manchester City has an upper hand over Sheffield United. Talking about the last five encounters, three of them have been won by Manchester City. The team has lost one game and the remaining match ended a draw. Now let's have a look at the Dream11 teams.

Sheffield United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020–21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes (MCI) should be picked as the goalkeeper of this fantasy team.

Sheffield United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020–21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – George Baldock (SHF), Ruben Dias (MCI), Aymeric Laporte (MCI) and Joao Cancelo (MCI) will be the four defenders.

Sheffield United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020–21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Ethan Ampadu (SHF), John Lundstram (SHF), Rodri (MCI) and Ilkay Gundogan (MCI) should be picked as the three midfielders.

Sheffield United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020–21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Raheem Sterling (MCI), Oli McBurnie (SHF) will form the two-man forward line.

Sheffield United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020–21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Ederson Moraes (MCI), George Baldock (SHF), Ruben Dias (MCI), Aymeric Laporte (MCI) and Joao Cancelo (MCI), Ethan Ampadu (SHF), John Lundstram (SHF), Rodri (MCI) and Ilkay Gundogan (MCI), Raheem Sterling (MCI), Oli McBurnie (SHF)

Raheem Sterling (MCI) should be made the captain for this fantasy side while Rodri (MCI) will be the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2020 03:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).