Visitors Manchester City played Marseille last night in the French side's home game in Uefa Champions League group stage match at Orange Velodrome. Ferran Torres, İlkay Gündoğan and Raheem Sterling scored a goal each for the Citizens to cruise a comfortable 3-0 victory against Marseille. However, netizens were fuming in anger in response to the men in white's gesture just before the start of the game. Just before the kick-off, Pep Guardiola's men took a knee to honour the symbol of the Black Lives Matter initiative. It was surprising to see Marseille players who stood still and didn't pay tribute to BLM. Barcelona Announces 21-Member Squad for Champions League 2020-21 Match Against Juventus, Check Predicted Playing XI of Both Teams

Netizens were fuming in anger to see the Ligue 1 side react so rudely. A user wrote, "Olympique Marseille players refused to take a knee in tonight's game vs Mancity. Absolutely disgracefully". Whereas another Twitter user said "Wait why aren’t Marseille taking the knee? Is it a French thing or what I don’t understand", Countering the criticism a user sensibly replied "Liverpool did not do it last night against Midtjylland, in fact, no else in the all European game yesterday did it" Many users also supported Marseille and said that the players stood still of offer one minute's silence in memory of Samuel Paty, a French teacher who was murdered last week. Hardik Pandya Takes a Knee in Support of BLM; Daren Sammy Praises Mumbai Indians Star for Showing Solidarity With Black Lives Matter Movement

We have seen in a recent IPL game where Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya took a knee to support the Black Lives Matter campaign after scoring a blazing Fifty against Rajasthan Royals. For the matter of fact that no other European teams took a knee makes Netizens look harsh on Marseille as they were busy paying solidarity in silence. For more updates on UEFA Champions League, stay tuned to LatestLY.

