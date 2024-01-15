Spanish Super Cup 2023-24: Vinicius Jr Scores Hat-Trick as Real Madrid Defeat Barcelona 4-1 in Supercopa de Espana Final

Vinicius Jr scored a hat-trick as Real Madrid thrashed FC Barcelona 4-1 to win the Spanish Supercup in Riyadh on Sunday night. Real Madrid's Rodrygo added the fourth goal in the 63rd minute. Robert Lewandowski scored for Barcelona.

Football IANS| Jan 15, 2024 12:12 PM IST
Spanish Super Cup 2023-24: Vinicius Jr Scores Hat-Trick as Real Madrid Defeat Barcelona 4-1 in Supercopa de Espana Final
Vinicius Jr Goal Celebration (Photo Credit: Twitter/@MadridUniversal)

Riyadh, Jan 15: Vinicius Jr scored a hat-trick as Real Madrid thrashed FC Barcelona 4-1 to win the Spanish Supercup in Riyadh on Sunday night. Real Madrid tore Barca apart to confirm the worst fears about Barca's recent form, which piled the pressure on coach Xavi Hernandez, whose side were second best in almost everything and also committed some basic errors in defense, reports Xinhua. While Barca struggled, Real Madrid looked quick and sharp, with two early goals quickly putting them on their way to victory. Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti replaced Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal with Andriy Lunin after Kepa's errors against Atletico Madrid in the semifinal. Toni Kroos was also in the starting 11 after being booed by the Saudi fans four days earlier. Vinicius opened his account in the seventh minute as he found a big space between the Barcelona central defenders to latch onto a through ball from Jude Bellingham to round Inaki Pena and score. Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior Hits 'Idol' Cristiano Ronaldo's Iconic 'SIUUU' Celebration After Scoring Against Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup 2023-24 Final (Watch Video).

The Brazilian doubled his account three minutes later after some more poor defending from Barca. The ball was slipped to Rodrygo who advanced into the acres of space behind him and squared for Vinicius to push the ball into an empty net. Barca had to react and they controlled possession, despite lacking the pace to trouble Madrid. In the 32nd minute, a ball into the Madrid area was headed to Robert Lewandowski who scored with a crisp volley from the edge of the box. Vinicius completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot five minutes before the break. Although Pedri fizzed a shot close for Barca on the stroke of halftime, Real Madrid's Rodrygo added the fourth goal in the 63rd minute. Barca were reduced to 10 men in the 71st minute when Araujo was sent off for a second yellow card after another challenge on Vinicius.

    Riyadh, Jan 15: Vinicius Jr scored a hat-trick as Real Madrid thrashed FC Barcelona 4-1 to win the Spanish Supercup in Riyadh on Sunday night. Real Madrid tore Barca apart to confirm the worst fears about Barca's recent form, which piled the pressure on coach Xavi Hernandez, whose side were second best in almost everything and also committed some basic errors in defense, reports Xinhua. While Barca struggled, Real Madrid looked quick and sharp, with two early goals quickly putting them on their way to victory. Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti replaced Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal with Andriy Lunin after Kepa's errors against Atletico Madrid in the semifinal. Toni Kroos was also in the starting 11 after being booed by the Saudi fans four days earlier. Vinicius opened his account in the seventh minute as he found a big space between the Barcelona central defenders to latch onto a through ball from Jude Bellingham to round Inaki Pena and score. Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior Hits 'Idol' Cristiano Ronaldo's Iconic 'SIUUU' Celebration After Scoring Against Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup 2023-24 Final (Watch Video).

    The Brazilian doubled his account three minutes later after some more poor defending from Barca. The ball was slipped to Rodrygo who advanced into the acres of space behind him and squared for Vinicius to push the ball into an empty net. Barca had to react and they controlled possession, despite lacking the pace to trouble Madrid. In the 32nd minute, a ball into the Madrid area was headed to Robert Lewandowski who scored with a crisp volley from the edge of the box. Vinicius completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot five minutes before the break. Although Pedri fizzed a shot close for Barca on the stroke of halftime, Real Madrid's Rodrygo added the fourth goal in the 63rd minute. Barca were reduced to 10 men in the 71st minute when Araujo was sent off for a second yellow card after another challenge on Vinicius.

