In the Spanish Super Cup Final 2023-24, which happens to be the second El-Clásico of the season, Vinicius Jr. scored a hat-trick, guiding Real Madrid to their 13th Super Cup win. With everyone watching the match in Saudi Arabia, the Brazilian turned the game upside down with two goals in 10 minutes. The first goal saw the Brazilian score after taking advantage of a great pass from Jude Bellingham. And after the goal, he performed CR7's iconic 'SIUUU' celebration. Vinicius who has taken over the iconic number 7 jersey from Ronaldo at Real Madrid, explains the reason behind imitating CR7 after the goal. He said, "I did the Siu celebration for Cristiano Ronaldo. He's my idol. Interestingly, the goal was scored in the seventh minute of the game. Real Madrid 4–1 Barcelona, Supercopa de Espana 2023–24: Vinicius Junior Scores Hat-Trick As Los Blancos Win Spanish Super Cup With Dominant El Clasico Victory (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Vinicius Jr. Performs Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘SIUUU’ Celebration

Vinicius Jr Explains Performing Iconic Cristiano Ronaldo Celebration

⚪️ Vinicius Jr: "I did the Siu celebration for Cristiano Ronaldo. He's my idol". "I'm so happy with this team, we're doing special things at Real Madrid and Saudi people always show me their love". pic.twitter.com/VgLm14Qzs9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)