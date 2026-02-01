Ligue 1 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: League leaders Paris Saint-Germain travel to the Stade de la Meinau tonight to face an in-form Strasbourg side in a crucial Ligue 1 2025-26 Matchweek 20 fixture. Following a narrow 1-0 victory over Auxerre last weekend, Luis Enrique’s men hold a two-point cushion at the top of the table and will be desperate to avoid a trap game against a rejuvenated host team now under the management of Gary O'Neil. PSG Claims Trophée des Champions 2026 in Dramatic Penalty Shootout Against Marseille, Lucas Chevalier Labeled Hero.

How to Watch Strasbourg vs PSG Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Ligue 1 action through the following options:

Live Streaming: Just like live telecast, there would be no Ligue 1 2025-26 live streaming available online in India as well. There is no official streaming partner of Ligue 1 2025-26 in India, and as a result, fans in India would not be able to watch Strasbourg vs PSG live streaming on any platform. Fans, however, can follow Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain live score updates on the social media handles of both teams. OneFootball might provide live online streaming options for Ligue 1 2025-26.

Telecast: Unfortunately, there would be no Ligue 1 2025-26 live telecast available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India would not be able to watch Strasbourg vs PSG live on any TV channel. Who Is Achraf Hakimi? Know All About Morocco Football Team Captain and PSG Footballer Rumoured To Be Dating Nora Fatehi.

Match Fact

Feature Details Competition Ligue 1 2025–26 (Matchweek 20) Date & Time 2 February 2026 Venue Stade de la Meinau, Strasbourg India Streaming - League Positions PSG (1st) vs Strasbourg (7th) Key Absentees Kvaratskhelia, Lee Kang-in (PSG); Valentin Barco (STR)

Strasbourg vs PSG Team News and Key Players

Despite their position at the summit, PSG enter February with several squad concerns. The Parisians are without star playmaker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who is sidelined with an ankle injury, and Lee Kang-in, who is nursing a thigh issue. Luis Enrique will look to the explosive Bradley Barcola and captain Marquinhos to maintain momentum as the club navigates a congested calendar that includes upcoming Champions League play-offs.

Strasbourg, currently seventh in the standings, have undergone a significant transformation under Gary O'Neil. Following three consecutive competitive victories, including a 4-1 thrashing of Lille, Le Racing are within touching distance of European qualification spots. Backed by a passionate home crowd and the defensive stability of on-loan goalkeeper Mike Penders, Strasbourg aim to replicate last season’s 2-1 home triumph over the champions.

