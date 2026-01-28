UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain face a high-stakes encounter on 29 January 2026, as they host Newcastle United at the Parc des Princes in the final matchday of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase. Both sides are currently deadlocked on 13 points, sitting in sixth and seventh place respectively. UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Manchester City, PSG Suffer Losses; Arsenal, Real Madrid Continue Domination.

With only a single point separating the hosts from the play-off zone, a victory is essential for either team to guarantee a top-eight finish and secure direct qualification for the round of 16.

The history between these two teams adds further intrigue; during the 2023–24 season, Newcastle famously defeated PSG 4-1 at St. James' Park, while the return fixture in Paris ended in a controversial 1-1 draw. Tonight, with the winner almost certainly avoiding the play-off lottery, neither side can afford to drop points.

UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming and Telecast Details in India

Football fans in India can watch the match live during the early hours of Thursday morning. The official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League in India is the Sony Sports Network.

TV Channels: The game will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 2 channels.

Live Streaming: Digital users can stream the match via the Sony LIV app and website.

Match Fact

Detail Information Match Paris Saint-Germain vs Newcastle United Competition UEFA Champions League (Matchday 8) Date 29 Jan 2026 (India) Kick-off Time 01:30 IST Venue Parc des Princes, Paris India Broadcaster Sony Sports Network India Live Stream Sony LIV / JioTV

Team News and Key Players

Luis Enrique’s PSG side is looking to bounce back from a recent defeat to Sporting CP. The Parisians are expected to welcome back Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes, though goalkeeper Matvey Safonov and midfielder Fabian Ruiz are sidelined with injuries. Vitinha remains the focal point in midfield, while the attacking trio of Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is tipped to start.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is navigating a significant injury list as his side travels to the French capital. Joelinton is confirmed to miss out with a groin injury, while key players Bruno Guimaraes and Fabian Schar are facing late fitness tests for ankle problems. Despite these setbacks, the Magpies will look to Anthony Gordon, who has been in clinical form with six goals in the competition this season.

