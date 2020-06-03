Sunil Chhetri Condemns Horrendous Death of Pregnant Elephant, Says ‘Hope Monsters Pay a Hard Price’ (See Post)

Sunil Chhetri Condemned the Horrendous Death of Pregnant Elephant (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Sunil Chhetri, captain of the Indian national football team called for a hard punishment against those involved in the brutal killing of a pregnant elephant in Kerala’s Malappuram district. Chhetri also questioned human’s status as the ‘evolved species’ and mentioned why incidents such as this keep reminding him about the endless times humans have failed nature. The shocking death of the wild elephant, after it was fed a pineapple filled with crackers by the locals, has stirred a social media storm with many condemning the incident and demanding for strict action against those responsible for the cruel act. Virat Kohli & Yuzvendra Chahal Condemn the Death of Pregnant Elephant in Kerala, Indian Captain Labels it a Cowardly Act!

“She was a harmless, pregnant Elephant. That makes the people who did what they did, monsters and I hope so hard that they pay a price,” Chhetri said in a tweet. “We keep failing nature over and over again. Remind me how we’re the more evolved species? He added condemning the incident. Akshay Kumar Demands Strict Action Against Pregnant Elephant's Death in Kerala, Says #AllLivesMatter (View Pic).

Sunil Chhetri Condemns Brutal Killing of Elephant

The pregnant elephant died after the crackers exploded in her mouth while she chomped the pineapple. The elephant was unable to eat due to the injuries it sustained on her gums after the crackers burst and died while standing in the water on May 27.

The incident first came to light after news of the incident was first shared on Facebook by a forest officer. Soon it went viral on the internet and sparked outrage with netizens demanding strict punishment for the perpetrators.