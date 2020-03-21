Sunil Chhetri Picks Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore as One Team He Would Like to Play for in IPL (See Tweet)

Sunil Chhetri Picks Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Sunil Chhetri is arguably the best football player to have donned the Indian jersey and his record is nothing but se sensational. The 35-year old has proved his mettle in the football field. However, what if, Chhetri would have played cricket. Recently, the Indian football team captain organized a question/answers session on Twitter and answered many queries of his fans. One social-media user asked which Indian Premier League (IPL) team Chhetri will represent, if he gets a chance and, unsurprisingly, he chose Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Sunil Chhetri Confident of Beating Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at Carrom.

“If you get a chance to play cricket in which IPL franchise would you like to play??? #AskChetri @chetrisunil11,” asked the fan to the legendary football player. To which he replied: “I'm a Bangalore boy. That should answer your question.” Well, there was no rocket-science in finding out the Chhetri is talking about the RCB team. In fact, Chhetri is also known to share a great bond with Banglore’s skipper Virat Kohli as the two athletes were seen hanging out with each other on many occasions and also don’t shy away from expressing their fond and respect for each other. Meanwhile, let’s have a look at the tweet.

See Tweet:

I'm a Bangalore boy 😉 That should answer your question. https://t.co/XF0OZxcfwR — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) March 20, 2020

With 72 goals, Chettri is the second-highest goal-scorer in International football and is only behind Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo. Lionel Messi is the third with 70 goals. On the other hand, RCB haven’t won a single IPL title despite being a star-studded side. They will certainly want to open their account in the 13 edition of the gala tournament. However, IPL 2020 has been postponed amid coronavirus threat and speculations are that the tournament can well get called off.