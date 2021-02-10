Swansea City are set to host Manchester City in the fifth round match of FA Cup 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Liberty Stadium on Wednesday (February 10). Although Pep Guardiola's men will take the field as favourites, the home team must be high on confidence as they are coming on the back of a 2-0 win over Daniel Farke's Norwich City on Saturday in the EFL Championship. Andre Ayew and Conor Hourihane netted goals to take their side over the line. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of SWA vs MCI match. Kevin De Bruyne Injury Update: Belgian Resumes Individual Training As Midfielder Nears Closer to Return.

Speaking of Manchester City, they have been in red-hot form lately – sitting comprehensively at the top of Premier League 2020-21 team standings. They thrashed Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool 4-1 in their last encounter. In-form Ilkay Gundogan scored a brace in that game while Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden netted once to take their side over the line. Manchester City also dominate the head-to-head record against the home team with 13 wins in 16 games. Given the given and records, Pep Guardiola's are firm favourites for this fixture and Swansea City have to put an exceptional effort to defy the odds. As the game gets lined up, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

When is Swansea City vs Manchester City, FA Cup 2020–21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

FA Cup 2020-21 match between Swansea City and Manchester City will be played at the St. Liberty Stadium on Wednesday (February 10). The SWA vs MCI FA Cup match is scheduled to start at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Swansea City vs Manchester City, FA Cup 2020–21 Football Match?

Swansea City vs Manchester City match will be live telecast on Sony channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of Sony Network and will be live telecasting the matches. Fans can switch to Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to follow the live-action of ALV vs LIV FA Cup encounter.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of, Swansea City vs Manchester City Football Match?

The match will also be available on online platforms. Sony Liv, the OTT of Sony Pictures Network, will be live streaming the Swansea City vs Manchester City for its online fans in India.

