Kevin de Bruyne has been out of action since late January but has been recovering well according to manager Pep Guardiola. The Belgian superstar suffered a hamstring injury in a 2-0 win over Aston Villa last month but could return back to the footballing field sooner than expected. In the midfielder’s absence, Manchester City have been sensational winning all of their games including a first win at Anfield since 2003. Liverpool Title Hopes Dented After Thrashing by Manchester City at Anfield Stadium.

Pep Guardiola in a recent interview stated that Kevin de Bruyne is not yet ready to return to full team training but has been working alone and is feeling upbeat about his recovery. ‘He is getting well he is already training, not with the team but alone and he is feeling well. It’s good, really good,’ the Manchester City manager said.

The Belgian star was expected to be out for four to six weeks due to his injury but could return to action against Arsenal in the best case scenario late this month. Manchester City are in a great run of form but have to do without their chief creator for a few more games which include league games against Tottenham Hotspur and Everton along with a FA Cup trip to Swansea.

Manchester City are the upright leaders in the Premier League at the moment as Pep Guardiola’s team have a five-point advantage at the top having played one game less than the chasing pack. City recently defeated Liverpool 4-1 at Anfield, recording their first win at the venue under Pep Guardiola and the club’s first triumph since 2003.

Kevin de Bruyne has once again been Manchester City’s main play-maker this season as the Belgian has recorded 10 assists in the league in 17 games to go along with his three goals. The midfielder has also racked up four assists in the Champions League.

