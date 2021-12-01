Thiago Silva is one fire, not just on the field but also off the field. This time he gave a befitting reply to Paul Scholes who had said that it will be easier for Cristiano Ronaldo to play against Chelsea in the EPL 2021-22 match. The match ended with a 1-1 draw and Ronaldo didn't even make it to the starting XI, but the comment by Scholes surely didn't go down well will Silva who gave a befitting reply to the former footballer. So here's exactly what happened. Right before the match, Scholes said that facing Thiago Silva will be easier for Ronaldo. Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, David de Gea & Others React After 1-1 Draw Against Chelsea in EPL 2021-22 (Read Posts).

This statement was further shared by the fan pages of the Blues. Silva obviously read this and had a befitting reply to the same. The Chelsea star savagely roasted Scholes for the statement. "It is always easy, especially for those who have stopped playing!!" This statement written by SIlva is making rounds on social media. Chelsea fans are surely loving this statement by Silva and are even responding to the comment by SIlva on social media.

Check out the comment below.

Thiago SIlva's response on Instagram (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Jadon Sancho was the one who scored a goal post-half-time in the 50th minute of the match and put the Red Devils on 1-0. Only at the 69th minute scored from a penalty and the match ended with the scoreboard reading 1-1. The likes of David de Gea, Cristiano Ronaldo and others had lauded the team for their effort.

