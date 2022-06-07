UAE and Australia will face off against each other in the fourth round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers. The clash will be played at the Al Rayyan Stadium in Qatar on June 07, 2022 (Tuesday) as both teams aim to advance to the next round. Meanwhile, fans searching for UAE vs Australia, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers can scroll down below for details. Wales Defeat Ukraine To Qualify For Qatar 2022; Secure First World Cup Qualification Since 1958.

UAE finished third in the Qualifying group behind Iran and South Korea. Meanwhile, Australia came in behind Saudi Arabia and Japan in their group. Both teams will be hoping to move a step closer to securing their place at Qatar 2022 as the winner of this tie will face Peru in the Inter-Confederation playoffs.

UAE vs Australia, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Time and Schedule

UAE vs Australia will take place on June 07, 2022 (Tuesday) with the football match kick-off time being 11;30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will be held at the Al Rayyan Stadium in Qatar.

UAE vs Australia, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Live Telecast in India available?

There are no official broadcasters for UAE vs Australia international friendly in India. Hence fans will not be able to watch the UAE vs AUS live telecast on their TV sets.

UAE vs Australia, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Free Live Streaming Online available in India?

UAE vs Australia friendly game will not be live-streamed on online platforms for fans in India as there are no official broadcasters. Fans can keep up to date with the scores on the social media platforms of both teams.

