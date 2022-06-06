Wales defeat Ukraine in the World Cup Qualifier to book their place in Qatar 2022. This will be Wales' first appearance at a FIFA World Cup since 1958. An unfortunate own-goal from Andriy Yarmalenko was enough to turn the game in Wales' favour.

