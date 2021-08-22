Juventus is all set to start their Serie A 2021-22 campaign when they take on Udinese on August 22, Sunday. The match is scheduled to be played at the Stadio Fruili and would begin at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Juventus are under new management this season, under Massimiliano Allegri and they would hope to achieve the results they did when he was at the helm a few years ago. Also, the confirmation that Cristiano Ronaldo would remain at Juventus and not move to any other club, would come as a huge sigh of relief to the Bianconeri fans, who would want their club to reclaim the Serie A title and fight for the Champions League 2021-22 title, this season. A 3-1 friendly win over Serie A outfit Atalanta would undoubtedly give Allegri and his men some much-needed confidence to start this new season on a high. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Portugal Star Never Wanted To Leave, Says Juventus Head Coach Massimiliano Allegri

Udinese meanwhile also have gotten off to a decent start this season with a 3-1 win over second-division club Ascoli in the first round of the Coppa Italia. They would expect to upset Juventus at home and start their season on a high. Here are the live streaming details of this match.

When is Udinese vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Udinese vs Juventus match in Serie A 2021-22 will be played at the Stadio Fruili in Udine. The game will be held on August 22, 2021 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Udinese vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Udinese vs Juventus match live on Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Udinese vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Udinese vs Juventus match on the Voot app. JioTv would also provide live streaming of the match.

