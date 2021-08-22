There has been a lot of talk regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's potential transfer move and Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri has seemed to draw curtains to all of that ahead of the club's Serie A match against Udinese. Ronaldo, a few days ago, responded sternly to reports of him planning to join Real Madrid as he also slammed the media for reporting on false information. And now Allegri has given fans and football lovers a clear picture of the star forward's future. He said, "Ronaldo told me that he is staying at Juventus," during a press conference on Saturday, August 22. This automatically puts to rest all transfer rumours surrounding the 35-year old. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Juventus Star Denies Potential Real Madrid Return

"Ronaldo didn’t play on Thursday because we were coming off a heavy training workload and I gave him half a day off, " Allegri said when he was asked why the Portuguese winger didn't feature for Juventus against the club's U-23 team., adding, "Ronaldo is an added bonus for us, because he guarantees a large number of goals. Obviously, we also have to work as a team to get the best out of an individual. He has always trained well, I just read the gossip in the papers. He never told us he wanted to leave." Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi Not Nominated for UEFA Awards, Players from Manchester City & Chelsea Make it to the List (Check Full List)

Besides Real Madrid, there has been a lot of speculations and reports which have claimed that Ronaldo is also keen on a move to Paris Saint-Germain, who recently acquired the signature of Lionel Messi. Ronaldo is in the final year of his contract at Juventus and this has given rise to all talk regarding his next destination. While commenting on whether Juventus would have some other incomings or departures in the ongoing summer window, Allegri said, "Market? I told the club that I am very happy with the players available, we must try to create value by improving the young players."

The Italian giants signed Manuel Locatelli on a two-year loan deal from Sassuolo after pursuing him all summer. Locatelli was one of Italy's best players in their Euro 2020 triumph.

"I am happy with Locatelli's arrival. He has grown a lot, he has become an important player. He is not in optimal condition because he has worked very little, he will need a few days, but after the break for the national team he will be in good condition. But if there is a need for a quarter of an hour, he is already able to do it in Udine," Allegri added.

