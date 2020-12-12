Following the conclusion of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 group stages, 16 teams have qualified for the knockout phases. The UCL 2020-21 Round of 16 draw will be held on Monday (December 14, 2020) at the UEFA Headquarter in Nyom, Switzerland. Several big names have made it to the knockout phase of the competition with many heavyweights missing out. So before the UCL R16 draw takes place, here is everything you must know. UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Round of 16 Draw: Who Could Juventus, Liverpool, Barcelona & Other Teams Face in Knockouts?

Much to everyone’s surprise, Manchester United failed to make it past the group stage and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team will be playing Europa League football next year. Along with the Red Devils, Inter Milan and Ajax are the two other big names that won’t be participating in the knockout stages of UCL after faltering in their respective sections. Barcelona also failed to top their group for the first time since the 2006-07 season.

When is 2020-21 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Draw and Where to Watch It?

The 2020-21 UCL Round of 16 Draw will take place at the UEFA headquarters in Nyom, Switzerland on Monday (December 14, 2020) and is scheduled to start at 04:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 11:00 am GMT. The draw will be telecasted live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels in India. SonyLiv, the OTT platform of Sony Sports will stream the draw live along with the UEFA Champions League's official website.

Which Teams Have Qualified For 2020-21 UEFA Champions League Round of 16?

A total of 16 teams have qualified for the Round of 16 with eight teams emerging as group winners with the remaining eight sides advancing as group runner’s up. The group winners are categorized as ‘seeded’ teams while the runners up are classified as ‘unseeded’ teams.

Seeded Teams: Bayern Munich (GER), Real Madrid (ESP), Manchester City (ENG), Liverpool (ENG), Chelsea (ENG), Borussia Dortmund (GER), Juventus (ITA), Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Unseeded Teams: Atletico Madrid (ESP), Borussia Monchengladbach (GER), Porto (POR), Atalanta (ITA), Sevilla (ESP), Lazio (ITA), Barcelona (ESP), RB Leipzig (GER)

How Does 2020-21 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Draw Works?

The teams qualified for the round of 16 are split into two categories – seeded and unseeded. This is done by splitting the group winners into one pot and the group runners up into the other. Here are some rules that are followed during the draws

Seeded teams cannot be drawn against each other

All seeded teams will play against the runners up

All seeded teams will play the second leg of the Round of 16 ties at home

Teams cannot be drawn against the sides they have already played in the group stages or against the sides from the same national association.

When Does 2020-21 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Matches Take Place?

The first leg of the 2019-20 UCL Round of 16 matches will be played on 16, 17, 23 and 24 February while the second leg will take place on 9, 10, 16 and 17 March 2020. The Kick-off timings for all the matches are at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and 21:00 CET.

