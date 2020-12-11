The group stage of the UEFA Champions League 2020-1 has come to end with 16 teams qualifying for the knockout stages of the competition. The UCL 2020-21 Round of 16 draws will be held on December 14, 2020 (Monday) at the UEFA Headquarters in Nyom, Switzerland at 04:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Several heavyweights have made it into the next stage of the competition along with some big names missing out, so we take a look at the possible opponents for each tea, in the round of 16. PSG vs Istanbul Basaksehir UCL 2020-21 Match Postponed As Players Walk-Off After Alleged Racial Abuse By Match Official.

The biggest shock from the group stages was Manchester United and Inter Milan failing to qualify for the knockout stages as they finished third and fourth in their respective groups. Ajax, for the second consecutive season after a semi-final appearance in 2018-19, will be playing Europa League football at the start of next year.

Group winners will be drawn against group runners-up. Teams from the same nation cannot face each other, neither can teams who played each other in the group stage of this season's competition. Winners from a particular group will play the first leg of the ties away from home with matches to be played on February 16, 17 and 23, 24 and Return legs on March 9, 10 and 16, 17.

Possible Opponents in UCL 2020-21 Round of 16

Bayern Munich: Atalanta, Barcelons, Lazio, Porto, Sevilla

Borussia Dortmund: Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Porto, Sevilla

Chelsea: Atalanta, Atletico, Barcelona, Borussia Monchengladbach, Lazio, Porto, RB Leipzig

Juventus: Atletico Madrid, Borussia Monchengladbach, Porto, RB Leipzig, Sevilla

Liverpool: Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Borussia Monchengladbach, Lazio, Porto, RB Leipzig, Sevilla

Manchester City: Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Borussia Monchengladbach, Lazio, RB Leipzig, Sevilla

Paris Saint-Germain: Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Borussia Monchengladbach, Lazio, Porto, Sevilla

Real Madrid: Atalanta, Lazio, Porto, RB Leipzig

Atalanta: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Man City, PSG, Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid: Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Juventus, Liverpool, Man City, PSG

Barcelona: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, PSG

Borussia Monchengladbach: Chelsea, Juventus, Liverpool, Man City, PSG

Lazio: Bayern Munich, Chelsea Munich, Liverpool, Man City, PSG, Real Madrid

Porto: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Juventus, Liverpool, PSG, Real Madrid

RB Leipzig: Chelsea, Juventus, Liverpool, Man City, Real Madrid

Sevilla: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Liverpool, Man City, PSG

Real Madrid are the most successful club in the history of the competition with 13 titles.AC Milan (7 titles) are second on the list followed by Liverpool and Bayern Munich with 6 titles each. Barcelona are fifth on the list with 5 titles to their name.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2020 01:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).