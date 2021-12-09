The teams for UEFA Champions League 2021-22 round is here. much to everyone's surprise Xavi's Barcelona has faced an exit from the European Championship and now will be playing in the Europa League. The team lost to Bayern Munich 3-0. Now that's quite a bitter pill to swallow for Xavi and his team. In this article, we shall be talking about the UEFA Champions League Draw schedule, timings and other details. The teams like Manchester United, Juventus, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and a few others have made it to the Round of 16. UEFA Champions League 2021-22, Round Of 16 Draw: Manchester United, PSG, Juventus & Others Make it to Knock Outs, Check Full List Of Teams Qualified for Quarter-Finals.

The Group Stage games are over. Only the game between Atalanta and Villareal could not happen due to heavy snowfall. The match will happen at 11.30 pm IST. The likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid and others cruised to the knockout round in their previous games. While Manchester United faced 1-1 draw against Young Boys, PSG registered a 4-1 win against Club Brugge. Now, check out the details of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 Draw.

When is the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 Draw?

The draw will be made on Monday, December 13, at .04.30 pm IST.

Where UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 Draw?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 draw will take place at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

When will the Round of 16 be played?

The first leg ties will take place from February 15-23, 2022 while the second leg will be played from March 8-16, 2022.

How Does 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Draw Works?

The teams qualified for the round of 16 are split into two categories – seeded and unseeded. This is done by splitting the group winners into one pot and the group runners up into the other. Here are some rules that are followed during the draws

Seeded teams cannot be drawn against each other

All seeded teams will play against the runners up

All seeded teams will play the second leg of the Round of 16 ties at home

Teams Qualified for Round of 16:

Group Winners: Manchester City (Group A), Liverpool (B), Ajax (C), Real Madrid (D), Bayern Munich (E), Manchester United (F), Lille (G) and Juventus (H).

Group Runners-up: Paris Saint-Germain (Group A), Atletico Madrid (B), Sporting Lisbon (C), Inter Milan (D), Benfica (E), Atalanta or Villarreal (F), Salzburg (G) and Chelsea (H).

