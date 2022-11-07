After some hugely entertaining matches in the group stage, the UEFA Champions League would now progress to the Round of 16 with the much-awaited draw taking place. The group stage of the tournament saw some upsets, thrilling matches and also some heavyweights like Barcelona and Juventus knocked out of the competition. This year's competition is shaping up to be a fascinating one with some of the best players in action for their respective teams. Real Madrid are the defending champions and was the only side from La Liga to make it to the last 16. Cristiano Ronaldo Fights With Tyrone Mings, Manchester United Star’s WWE-Style Grapple With Aston Villa Defender Goes Viral! (Watch Video)

With teams like Real Madrid, PSG, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, AC Milan, Liverpool and also Borrusia Dortmund, fans can hope for some heavyweight clashes in the round of 16. The winners of the respective groups are seeded while the ones which finished second, are unseeded. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the draw.

When is UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Draw? Know Date, Venue and Time

The UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Round of 16 will take place in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday, November 7. The Round of 16 Draw ceremony will begin at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Round of 16 Draw?

Sony Sports is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 in India. Fans in India can watch live telecast of the UCL Round of 16 Draw on the Sony Sports network channels, on their TV sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Draw?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony, will provide live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Round of 16 Draw in India. Indian fans can watch the Round of 16 draw on the SonyLIV app and website at the cost of a nominal subscription fee.

