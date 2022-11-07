Cristiano Ronaldo got involved in a fight with Tyrone Mings during the Manchester United vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2022-23 match on Sunday, November 7. Ronaldo and Mings were locked in a WWE-style grapple on the pitch and the two had to be separated by their teammates with this incident happening in the 60th minute of the match. Mings marked Ronaldo in front of the Aston Villa goal after which, the two got involved in this brawl. Both players were shown yellow cards following this incident, the video of which has gone viral. Aston Villa 3–1 Manchester United, Premier League 2022–23: Red Devils Handed Defeat at Villa Park (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Cristiano Ronaldo Fights With Tyrone Mings:

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Tyrone Mings#AVLMUN pic.twitter.com/L0hw4JW3Zm — Berita Sepakbola Dunia (@gilabola_ina) November 6, 2022

