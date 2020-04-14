UEFA Champions League to Start in August With Matches Played Behind Closed Doors at Neutral Venues: Report

The UEFA Champions League Trophy during the trophy tour in South (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Several domestic and continental footballing competitions are currently suspended for an indefinite period of time due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, UEFA and ECA (European Club Association) are looking to start the domestic leagues as soon as possible, with June and July considered as the ideal time. The leagues are given the priority over continental tournaments. Meanwhile, the European competitions such as the Champions League and the Europa League are expected to be played in August. UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin Sets Deadline for Champions League Conclusion Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

According to a report from Spanish news outlet Cadena SER, the European competitions are scheduled to take place in August as the quarter0finals, semi-finals and finals of both the competitions could be played in two-week time. It is also understood that the games will be a single-legged affair played at a neutral venue, rather than the traditional two-legged ties. UEFA Hopes to Restart Football League in July & August.

UEFA and UCA are also looking to start the leagues soon and believe that it has to be played behind closed doors and with no fans inside the stadium. The decision taken will be according to the health guidelines provided in each country in order to protect the public, players and everyone involved.

According to reports, Bundesliga are planning to resume the league in May and several clubs have started training in groups as well. It is understood that the 2020-21 season will begin in September and the players will be able to enjoy a 21-day recuperation period along with the enforced break added from the high-intensity play.