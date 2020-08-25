Portugal will begin their defence of the UEFA Nations League title when they face Croatia and Sweden next month in the first round of matches. The 2016 European champions named their squad for the two games in September and Cristiano Ronaldo, who last year played in the tournament from semi-final onwards, will take part in the group stages this time. Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes is also named in the 24-man list. UEFA Nations League 2020–21 Draw: Holder’s Portugal Placed in Group of Death Along With France and Croatia.

Reigning champions Portugal have been placed in League A Group 3 with the likes of Croatia, Sweden and 2018 World Champions France. Top placed teams from all the four groups in League A will qualify for the finals, where teams will compete in a knock-out format to determine the new champions. And as Portugal begin the defence of their title they have named a strong squad. Cristiano Ronaldo Relives Portugal’s 2019 UEFA Nations League Final Win Against Netherlands.

Portugal Squad

Fernando Santos is continuing with the winning formula as he hasn’t made too many changes in his squad. Off the starting XI that played in the finals against the Netherlands last year, only one player misses out from the list of the 24 players.

Cristiano Ronaldo will once again lead the side which consists of eight players from the Premier League with half of them being from Wolves. New Barcelona signing Trincao is being named in the squad along with Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix, who is yet to score for the national side.

