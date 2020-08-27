Harry Maguire has been withdrawn from England from England’s squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches after he was found guilty on multiple charges following his arrest in Greece. Maguire’s name was withdrawn from the squad hours after the court’s verdict. Maguire was handed a suspended sentence for 21 months and 10 days after being found guilty of assaulting a police officer, bribery charges and other charges. The Manchester United captain’s legal team have appealed against the verdict of the Greek court. Harry Maguire Sentenced for 21 Months & 10 Days After a Brawl at Mykonos Bar in Greece, This Is What Suspended Manchester United Defender Has to Say.

Maguire, 27, was arrested last week following an alleged incident at a nightclub in the Mykonos island of Greece. The defender spent two nights in prison before flying back home. "In light of this evening’s developments, I can confirm I have withdrawn Harry Maguire from the England squad for the matches against Iceland and Denmark,” England head coach Gareth Southgate said in a statement. Harry Maguire, Manchester United Defender, Found Guilty on Four Counts Including Assault and Attempting to Bribe a Police Officer: Greece Court Officials.

"As I said earlier today, I reserved the right to review the situation. Having spoken to Manchester United and the player, I have made this decision in the best interests of all parties and with consideration of the impact on our preparations for next week," he added.

Maguire’s legal team has already lodged an appeal against the verdict. The footballer and his friends have been found guilty of bodily harm, attempted bribery, violence against public employees and insult against police officers. “In accordance with the Greek judicial process, the filing of an appeal extinguishes the initial court verdict and nullifies the conviction," a Manchester United spokesman said.

"The appeal has been accepted and will lead to a full retrial in a more senior court. This means that Harry has no criminal record and is once again presumed innocent until proven guilty. Accordingly, he is not subject to any international travel restrictions."

