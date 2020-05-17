UNN vs BAY Dream11 Prediction in Bundesliga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich Football Match

Robert Lewandowski, David Alaba and Alphonso Davies Celebrate (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Bayern Munich will resume their charge for an eighth straight Bundesliga title when they travel to Union Berlin for round 26 of Bundesliga 2019-20, a day after the season resumed following a two-month hiatus. Hansi Flick’s side are ahead by a point but are already under pressure from Borrusia Dortmund, who cast aside Schalke 4-0 on the opening night post the covid-19 break. Bayern though have a game and a point in hand ahead of their travel to the country’s national capital. Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich match in Bundesliga 2019-20 will be played at the Olympiastadion on May 17, 2020 (Sunday). Meanwhile, fans searching for the tips and team suggestions to build the best team for the UNN vs BAY clash, should scroll down. Bundesliga New Schedule for Restart: Check Out Fixtures, Match Timings in IST of German Football League 2019-20 Season.

Union Berlin are placed 12th in the Bundesliga 2019-20 points table but will be confident of hosting the reigning champions at home. They beat Dortmund 3-1 at home at the start of the season and have also defeated Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0 here in November. Both teams have some injuries to take care of with Bayern missing Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Perisic through ankle injuries. Corentin Tolisso is also out while Niklas Sule is yet to fully recover from an ACL tear. Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Football Streaming on Hotstar: Watch Free Live Telecast of Top Flight German League on TV in India.

Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Manuel Neuer (BAY) should be selected as the goalkeeper for this fixture.

Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Benjamin Pavard (BAY), Neven Subotic (UNN), David Alaba (BAY) and Jerome Boateng (BAY) can be slotted in as the defenders for this clash.

Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Marius Bulter (UNN), Joshua Kimmich (BAY), Julius Kade (UNN) and Serge Gnabry (BAY) will be midfielders for this fantasy match.

Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Robert Lewandowski (BAY) and Sebastian Andersson (UNN) will lead the two-man attack for their sides. Lewandowski should also be appointed the captain for this team.

Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Manuel Neuer (BAY), Benjamin Pavard (BAY), Neven Subotic (UNN), David Alaba (BAY), Jerome Boateng (BAY), Marius Bulter (UNN), Joshua Kimmich (BAY), Julius Kade (UNN), Serge Gnabry (BAY), Robert Lewandowski (BAY) and Sebastian Andersson (UNN).

Bundesliga is the first among major European leagues to restart its season post the covid-19 outbreak and eyes will be on the success of running the league without any further distractions. Its success could also pave the way for other leagues, such as the Premier League and La Liga, to resume its season.