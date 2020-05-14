Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Football Streaming on Hotstar: Watch Free Live Telecast of Top Flight German League on TV in India

Bundesliga (Photo Credits: Twitter/Bundesliga)

Football fans have something to smile about as Bundesliga is preparing for a return at the weekend. The 2019-20 campaign of the German top-flight football league was suspended along with several competitions due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, the league will restart on May 16, 2020 (Saturday). Fans searching for live streaming details of the Bundesliga 2019-20 season, can scroll down below for more details. Bundesliga New Schedule for Restart: Check Out Fixtures, Match Timings in IST of German Football League 2019-20 Season.

Speaking of the league, unsurprisingly Bayern Munich are at the top of the team standings as they hold a two-point lead over close rivals Borussia Dortmund. RB Leipzig, who had a blistering start to the season, have faded since the turn of the year, but are still third and five points off the top. Monchengladbach currently occupy the remaining Champions League slot. Bundesliga 2019-20 Season to Restart from May 16 With Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke Match.

On the other side of the table, newcomers SX Padernorn and Werder Bremen occupy the direct relegation places while Fortuna Dusseldorf are in 16th place. FC Augsburg and Mainz are clear of the drop zone but are not yet completely safe.

When is Bundesliga 2019-20 As Per IST

The remainder of the 2019-20 Bundesliga season will restart on May 16, 2020 (Match) with three matches kicking off at the same time. Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke, RB Leipzig vs Freiburg and Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin. The matches are scheduled to take place at 05:30 pm IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bundesliga 2019-20 in India? (Telecast Channel)

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of Bundesliga 2019-20 in India and will show the live telecast of most of the remaining games. Fans can tune in Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2 to catch the live action of the German League on TV.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Bundesliga 2019-20 Online in India?

With Star Sports being the official broadcasters of Bundesliga 2019-20 in India, Hotstar will provide the live streaming of the competition. Fans can tune into the Hotstar app and website to catch the German League action.