Bayern Munich will look to seal their place in the UEFA Champions Lague 2022-23 Round of 16 when they travel to take on Viktoria Plzen in the latest round of matches. The clash will be played at the Doosan Arena in Pilsen on October 12, 2022 (Thursday) as the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich, UCL 2022-23 Live streaming details, scroll down below. Real Madrid Qualify for UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Round of 16 After 1-1 Draw With Shakhtar Donetsk.

Bayern Munich have been the dominant team in Group C and can book their place in the next round with a victory in this fixture. The Bavarians are yet to drop a point in this year's group stage. Meanwhile, Viktoria Plzen have lost all of their three games so far and are aiming to put an end to that run but face an uphill battle.

When is Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match will be played at Doosan Arena in Pilsen. The game will be held on October 13, 2022 (Thursday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the UCL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

