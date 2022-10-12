Real Madrid continues their 100 per cent record of progressing from the UEFA Champions League group stages as they qualified for the UCL 2022-23 round of 16 following a 1-1 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk. Los Blancos made it to the knockout phase for the 31st consecutive occasion and are the only team in history to do so.

3️⃣1️⃣ / 3️⃣1️⃣ 💯 progression record from @ChampionsLeague group stage! The only team to have done so in the history of the competition.#UCL pic.twitter.com/ks0UAbGcij — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) October 11, 2022

