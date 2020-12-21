Liverpool suffered a huge setback when star defender Virgil van Dijk suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during the Merseyside Derby in October which is set to keep him on the sidelines for the most part of the season. But the Dutchman recently shared a video of him working back on his recovery, giving some home to the Reds faithful. Virgil Van Dijk To Undergo Knee Surgery, Liverpool Defender Vows To Come Back Stronger.

Virgil van Dijk was forced off in the Merseyside derby earlier in the year after a strong challenge from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Tests revealed that the Dutch defender had suffered an ACL injury and he underwent surgery which will see him miss most of the season and is only expected to return late into the new year.

‘I'm now fully focused on my recovery and will do everything I can to be back as quickly as possible. In football, as in life, I believe everything happens for a reason and it's important to try and keep level-headed whether going through the highs or the lows,’ said the Dutch centre-back after his injury.

Virgil van Dijk has missed 15 games across all competitions since his injury after beginning an extensive rehabilitation program. However, the 29-year-old recently delivered a positive update on his progress. The Dutch centre-back posted a video of him training off the ball and working on his mobility.

Step by step.. pic.twitter.com/kkFluSl3ZW — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) December 21, 2020

The 29-year-old will play no part in Liverpool’s matches over the festive period but the fixture list suggests that Jurgen Klopp’s team might be able to deal with it. In the Dutchman’s absence, the Reds have coped well in the league as well as Europe. Liverpool are currently are at the top, holding a four-point lead of second-placed Leicester City and have also progressed in the Champions League.

