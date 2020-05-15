When Cristiano Ronaldo Mocked Lionel Messi’s Shirt Celebration During Barcelona vs Real Madrid, CR7’s Goal Qualifies for ‘Goal of the Day’ (Watch Video)

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring the second goal during the Supercopa de Espana Supercopa Final 1st Leg match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at Camp Nou on August 13, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo Credits: Getty)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have always had an epic rivalry between the two. The two have always been compared to each other by the fans and critics all over the world. When Ronaldo was in Spain, the two rivals came across each other and their battle was no less than a clash of the titans. Now, in this edition of the Goal of the Day, we shall talk about the Spanish Super League 2017 where Real Madrid outshone the Catalan Giants and walked away with the game 3-1. The game is actually remembered more for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner went on to mock Lionel Messi’s shirt celebration at Camp Nou. CR7, Son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. Practise Football in Garden Ahead of Return to Juventus Training Session.

Since there is no football action going around in the world, the fans have no other option than to reminisce the good old days and the video of this match is going viral on social media. Talking about the match, the first goal came in the form of an own goal by Gerard Pique. Cristiano Ronaldo and Marco Anselo in the 78th and 90th minute took the team at 3-1. Lionel Messi's goal at the 77th minute did not help the hosts. You can check out the video of Ronaldo's below:

Post this, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner took off his shirt and this celebration was a cheeky dig at Lionel Messi who held up his shirt at Bernabeu in the previous season. The act did not go down well with the referees gave him a red card but the reason they cited was of a dive.