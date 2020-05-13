CR7, Son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. Practise Football in Garden Ahead of Return to Juventus Training Session

CR7 and son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr Practise Football in Garden (Photo Credits: Instagram/@Cristiano)

Cristiano Ronaldo is gearing up for a return to Juventus training after observing the mandatory 14-day home quarantine. Ronaldo, however, has not let the self-isolation hamper his fitness or progress and has been regularly training at home to keep himself fit and ready for whenever football resumes again. The Juventus and Portugal talisman has also been keeping his fans updated about his practice methods and fitness regime with regular social media posts. In a recent post on his Instagram page, Ronaldo could be seen training with his eldest son Cristiano Jr in the garden of his house in Turin, Italy. Cristiano Ronaldo Sweats it Out in thE Gym Amid 14 Day Long Isolation, Poses for a Picture with CR7 Junior (See Pics).

In a short video clip, Ronaldo was seen practising football kickups with his son Cristiano Jr. The clip shows the younger Cristiano throwing the ball to his father who kicks and returns the ball before Ronaldo does the same for his son. The father-son duo is doing well to stay in touch with football so that they are ready when the season resumes again. Cristiano Ronaldo Jr and Father CR7 Explore Beautiful Madeira Island Amid Lockdown (View Post).

Cristiano Ronaldo & CR7 Jr Practise in Garden

View this post on Instagram Like father like son :) Hapiness above all ❤️⚽️💪🏼 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on May 12, 2020 at 11:46am PDT

Ronaldo returned to Italy last week after almost two months in Portugal where he was in self-isolation with his family in his native island of Madeira. With the Serie A giving the football clubs permission to start individual training, Ronaldo and all other overseas players were called back by Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo in Cycling Session

All players who returned from overseas, however, have been sent to stay in self-quarantine for at least 14 days before they can join the club training. Ronaldo is also under quarantine and it looks like the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is making most his time at home to stay in touch with the game and be a step ahead of others when he joins the club training sessions.

Meanwhile, all Serie A clubs have been given the permission to resume group training from May 18 if they can adhere to the medical protocols, which involves testing the players for coronavirus every week. Football in Italy has been suspended since March 9 due to pandemic which killed over 31, 000 in the country. But with the government giving clubs permission to return to training, Serie A 2019-20 season could resume very soon.