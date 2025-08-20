Inter Miami are currently competing to defend their Supporter's Shield in the MLS 2025. They featured in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, but it was in vain as they got knocked out from the Round of 16 after a big loss against runner-up PSG. Inter Miami are prioritising both MLS and the Leagues Cup currently Lionel Messi has been their premier player although recently they have added Messi's teammate from Argentina, Rodrigo de Paul upon their ranks. Inter Miami has been exploring the market in Argentina and were looking for additions in their squad. They have also signed Mateo Silvetti, a 19-year-old talent from Newell's Old Boys. Meanwhile, fans eager to know who Mateo Silvetti is, will get the entire information here. Lionel Messi India Tour Details: Argentina Football Legend To Kickstart Four-City Tour With Kolkata Visit on December 12.

Who is Mateo Silvetti?

# Mateo Silvetti was born on January 14, 2006.

# He is an Argentine footballer.

#Mateo Silvetti is a 19-year-old winger who played in the Argentinian Liga Profesional for Newell’s Old Boys.

#Silvetti came through Newell’s Old Boys’s youth academy.

#He made his debut for the Argentinian in 2024 and has already played 19 matches for the first team of Newell’s Old Boys.

#Mateo Silvetti has mainly played as a right-winger for Newell’s Old Boys.

#He has also played as a left-winger for Argentina U-20 in their friendly games.

#The Argentinian winger likes to take on his opponents. With his quick changes of directions, he is sometimes effective in attacking 1v1s.

#Mostly operating on the right for Newell’s Old Boys, Mateo Silvetti often provides width for the Argentinian side although he also likes to roam around the pitch at times.

#His ball-striking with both feet and anticipation in the box are a huge asset to have as a winger.

Silvetti is still very young and his pace and physical strength are some of the qualities that he really needs to improve. The MLS can be a perfect platform for him to do so and given that he will receive guidance from Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano, gives him better prospects. Newell's Old Boys is Messi's childhood club and he has spoken respectfully for them since a long time. Silvetti belonging from the club means he and Messi will share a brotherly bond, which will help in his development.

