In a significant development, Argentine football legend Lionel Messi's much-awaited India tour has received the final approval, and the Inter Miami star is set to kick off his four-city tour on December 12. The development was confirmed by the promoter of the event, Satadru Dutta, on Friday, August 15. Earlier, it was reported that Lionel Messi will kick off his India tour from Kolkata, followed by Ahmedabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. The much-anticipated trip is named 'GOAT Tour of India 2025'. Congress Slams Kerala Government Over Failed Invite After Argentine FA Accused of Breaching Contract To Bring Lionel Messi and Argentina Football Team.

Satadru Dutta confirmed that he received the authorisation and then made it official on social media. Satadru added that the Argentine legend could post any day between August 28 and September 1, confirming his trip to India. “I received the authorisation and then made it official (on social media). Messi will post any day between August 28 and September 1 with the official poster containing all details and a brief introduction to his tour," Satadru Dutta told PTI.

Lionel Messi India Tour Details

Dutta added that he met Messi's father earlier this year to provide the details about the India tour. "I explained the plan and what we wanted to do. He seemed convinced it was worth it and committed to coming," Dutta said. Messi will land in Kolkata on the night of December 12. The legendary footballer will spend two days and one night in his longest stop on the tour. Messi's December 13 schedule begins with a meet-and-greet in the morning, including a special food and tea festival.

"He's a lover of mate (Argentine herbal tea), so I am doing a fusion of Argentine and Indian Assam tea. This will be an extra addition, to be held on the sidelines of the meet-and-greet event on December 13 morning at his hotel (Taj Bengal). All Bengali fish, including hilsa, and sweet delicacies will be there on the platter for the food festival," Dutta revealed. Lionel Messi’s Kerala Visit Not Officially Called Off Yet, Sponsors Deny Receiving Any Formal Communication From Argentina FA: Report.

Dutta revealed that Messi will unveil his statue, followed by the GOAT Concert and GOAT Cup at either Eden Gardens or Salt Lake Stadium. “Not only will he unveil his largest-ever statue, but we will also have a huge mural (dimensions of 25 feet height and 20 feet width) for him. This will be placed at key Durga Puja pandal-hopping locations, allowing all his fans to paint and post messages in a nearby message box. That mural will be presented to Messi when he’s inside the stadium for the GOAT Concert," Dutta explained.

"The Kolkata Police Commissioner made it clear that I'm responsible for the arrangements and ensure that there are no security lapses. Messi's team is also particular about this. It's not just for him, but for every fan attending. He wants everyone to go with a happy memory and without any untoward incident," Dutta said.

Messi will travel to Ahmedabad for a private event hosted by the Adani Foundation on the evening of December 13. Inter Miami's star Mumbai leg will be on December 14. “Messi, being a great fan of the racket sport (typically played in an enclosed arena), will play padel along with celebrities at CCI Brabourne, Mumbai," Dutta said. Lionel Messi's India Tour will conclude after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on December 15.

