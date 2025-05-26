Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr and Al Fateh will play their final Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match with a Matchday 34 fixture at the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium on Monday. Al Fateh has already guaranteed a spot in the top division for another season. The Big Yellow are heading into this contest in fourth position with 67 points. Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr are a point below third-place Al Quadisiya and five behind Al Hilal, who are ranked second. Cristiano Ronaldo's Contract News: Star Portuguese Footballer Reportedly Extends Deal With Al-Nassr By Two Years.

Al Fateh is having a brilliant run this season. Sofiane Bendebka and Mourad Batna are having superb runs, scoring 12 goals each. Al Fateh needs to focus on their defensive strategies, as they have conceded more than 55 goals till now. Meanwhile, Al-Nassr are having a disappointing campaign in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25. They have missed out on another major trophy as well as AFC Champions League Elite qualification. Cristiano Ronaldo's contract is up next month amid significant transfer speculation. They will look to bounce back in the upcoming game.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match?

Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted during Al-Nassr's team training and looks set to play tonight. The Portuguese legend has once again proved that age is just a number, as he is set to win the SPL Golden Boot this season, as he leads the top scoring charts in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 league. Saudi Pro League 2024–25: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr Wins Appeal To Put ACL Qualification Within Reach.

Al-Nassr Players Train Ahead of Al-Fateh Clash

Sunday evening at AlNassr 💛 pic.twitter.com/Yqt2v5tQWY — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) May 25, 2025

Despite producing another individual performance this season, the legendary footballer is set to go trophyless as Al-Nassr endured a sub-par season. The Big Yellow will end its campaign on a disappointing note. It will be the last game for Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr this season tonight. It will be interesting to see what will happen in the future, as Ronaldo's contract will expire in June.

