Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Saudi Arabian football club Al-Nassr is nearing an end and will expire at the end of the 2024-25 season. Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr at the end of 2022 for a contract of two and a half years. The contract comes to an end in 2025 and there have been talks with Ronaldo and Al-Nassr about an extension for two more years. There have been recent reports that Ronaldo has agreed to the deal and will extend it for two more years with Al-Nassr. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Heartfelt Message for Mother on Occasion of Mother’s Day 2025, Shares Adorable Picture of Partner Georgina Rodriguez With Kids (See Pictures).

Cristiano Ronaldo's Contract News

🚨 Al Nassr has reached an agreement with Cristiano Ronaldo to renew his contract for the next two years. [@Okaz_Sports] pic.twitter.com/1d0hVc7eHU — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) May 11, 2025

