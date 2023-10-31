Al-Nassr are all set to face Al-Ettifaq in the King's Cup 2023 match on Tuesday, October 31 at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Al-Nassr enters this match after a comfortable 3-1 triumph in the Saudi Pro League against Al-Fayha, whereas their upcoming opponents Al-Ettifaq are coming into this fixture after edging out a 3-2 victory over Al-Wehda. Al-Nassr will be looking to keep their winning streak alive across all competitions. Lionel Messi Pays Tribute To Argentina Legend Diego Maradona With a Heartwarming Speech After Winning Eighth Ballon D'Or Award (Watch Video)

Ronaldo participated for the entire ninety minutes in Al-Nassr's win over Al-Fayha in Saudi Pro League. Although not making it onto the scoreboard, the Portuguese superstar did contribute an assist during the match to set up Anderson Talisca for his goal. On that occasion, Otavio added a goal, while Talisca ended up with a brace.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq King's Cup 2023-24 Match?

Cristiano Ronaldo is in top form and he is in contention to start and spearhead the attack against their King's Cup 2023-24 round of 16 opponents Al-Ettifaq. His recent performance in all competitions has been superb and the inclusion of Ronaldo in the squad will help Al-Nassr to continue their ongoing win streak. The Portugal captain has found excellent partners in Sadio Mane and Talisca, with strong attacking depth also coming from Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Ayman Yahya.

Ronaldo has scored 12 goals and provided six assists in 13 games across all competitions to start his season on a strong note. This will be Ronaldo's first appearance in this season's King's Cup as he was rested in the previous encounter for a minor injury concern.

