Lionel Messi dedicated his eighth and record-breaking Ballon d'Or to the Argentine icon Diego Maradona on his birthday, who would have turned 63. In the video, Messi said that there's no better place than this stage to dedicate the award and wish Diego Maradona a happy birthday infront of all the people. He further acknowledges the support from his teammates and staff members who helped him win the Ballon d'Or. Fans React as Lionel Messi Wins Ballon d’Or 2023 Award, Clinches Prestigious Title for Record Eighth Time

Lionel Messi Pays Tribute To Argentina Legend Diego Maradona

🌕 Lionel Messi pays tribute to Diego Maradona 💬"Wherever you are, happy birthday Diego! This trophy is also for you."#ballondor pic.twitter.com/mcx9V0Hqyz — Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@ballondor) October 30, 2023

Lionel Messi Pays Tribute With a Heartwarming Speech

Winner of 2023 Ballon d'Or, Lionel Messi pays tribute to Diego Maradona , who was born on this day in 1960. #BallonDor #Messi𓃵 #football Video: @ballondor pic.twitter.com/rIVrbI6aY5 — Wolf Of Dubai (@iamthepack1) October 31, 2023

