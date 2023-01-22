Fans in Saudi Arabia finally witnessed Cristiano Ronaldo in action. In fact, not just him but Paris Saint-Germain stars Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr as well. It was Ronaldo's debut in Saudi Arab as combined team of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal faced PSG in the exhibition match. After signing for the Al-Nassr, Ronaldo is yet to feature in the club's colours. Al-Nassr now take on Ettifaq FC in their next match at the Saudi Pro League 2022-23, tonight, January 22. So, in this article, we will take a look if the Portuguese forward, Cristiano Ronaldo will be a part of the Al-Nassr vs Ettifaq Saudi Pro League 2022-23 match. Virat Kohli Showers Praise on Cristiano Ronaldo After His Performance in PSG vs Riyadh All-Stars XI Friendly, Takes Dig at 'Experts' Who Criticise Al-Nassr Star.

Ettifaq FC is currently placed on tenth spot on the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 points table and won't pose much of a threat to second-placed Al-Nassr. Ettifaq have managed to win just four games out of 13 this season. Fans will be interested in the fixture mainly to see if Ronaldo will be in action or not.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Fixture

Ronaldo missed Al-Nassr's previous two games as he was serving a two-match ban for the infamous phone shoving incident at Everton last season. Now that there is no ban on Ronaldo, he is set to make his debut for Al-Nassr against Ettifaq FC at the King Saud University Stadium also known as Mrsool Park.

Cristiano Ronaldo All Set for Debut

The entire world is awaiting 🌏 All eyes are on #AlNassr tomorrow, Sunday 🤩 Ronaldo makes his first debut with his club @AlNassrFC 🔥💛 pic.twitter.com/VnKGDLievb — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) January 21, 2023

The match has a 11:00 pm IST kick-off time and fans will finally see Ronaldo in Al-Nassr colours. With the game being not so important for Al-Nassr, Ronaldo might not feature for the whole duration, but fans will certainly get the glimpse of CR7 in action.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2023 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).