It is no secret that Virat Kohli is a massive admirer of Cristiano Ronaldo and the Indian batting great took to social media to praise the Portugal star after his performance against PSG in the friendly match where he represented Riyadh All-Stars XI. Taking to Instagram, Kohli posted a picture of Ronaldo holding Man of the Match trophy for his brace against PSG and wrote. "Still doing it at the highest level at 38. The football experts sitting and criticising him every week for attention and to be in the news are conveniently quiet now that he's put in this kind of performance against one of the top clubs in the world. And he was apparently finished." Lionel Messi Shares Video of Him Hugging Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram Stories After PSG vs Riyadh All-Star XI Match.

Virat Kohli's Instagram Story for Cristiano Ronaldo:

Virat Kohli's Instagram story for Cristiano Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/y1Rls7Zgxf — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 20, 2023

