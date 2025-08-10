Al-Nassr are set to lock horns against Spanish side Almeria in a pre-season club friendly 2025 and as is the trend, fans might wonder if Cristiano Ronaldo would be featuring in this game. Cristiano Ronaldo has been in incredible form in the pre-season campaign for Al-Nassr so far, scoring four goals in two matches, which included a sensational hat-trick against Rio Ave and he will be raring to go once again as Al-Nassr take on Almeria. Read below to find out if Cristiano Ronaldo would play in the Almeria vs Al-Nassr match. Cristiano Ronaldo Hat-Trick Video Highlights: Watch Star Portuguese Footballer Score Three Goals During Al-Nassr vs Rio Ave Club Friendly 2025.

Al-Nassr have had a successful pre-season so far, registering three wins in three matches and now, will look to continue the winning run before a semi-final showdown against Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup 2025 later this month. The Knights of Najd have shaped up well under new head coach Jorge Jesus, who knows a thing or two about winning titles. Cristiano Ronaldo Was Never the Problem at Manchester United, Says Bayer Leverkusen Head Coach Erik ten Hag.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Almeria vs Al-Nassr Club Friendly 2025 Match?

Cristiano Ronaldo, in all probability, will play in the Almeria vs Al-Nassr club friendly 2025 match on August 10. The talismanic forward, as mentioned before, has been in red-hot form and Al-Nassr would want him to maintain that going ahead into the new season. Not just play, but Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to feature in Al-Nassr's starting XI, much like how he did against Rio Ave. That is, unless there's any late development related to his fitness or availability.

Cristiano Ronaldo in Training

Final touches before tomorrow’s match against Almería 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/pLjIm32qgj — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) August 9, 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo, as a matter of fact, was seen working hard in training as seen in pictures shared by Al-Nassr on social media. He also travelled with the Al-Nassr team to Almeria, where the players were given a warm welcome by fans and this is enough to indicate that he would very much be a part of the matchday squad.

