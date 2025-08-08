Having signed an extension, Cristiano Ronaldo is currently playing in Portugal as part of Al-Nassr's pre-season tour, where the Saudi Pro League club clashed against Rio Ave at Estádio Algarve. Ronaldo shone in Al-Nassr vs Rio Ave club friendly 2025, scoring a spectacular hat-trick, which included a penalty as well. Ronaldo scored goals in the 44th, 63rd, and 68th minutes to complete a hat-trick and shunned Rio Ave's hopes of a comeback in the club friendly against Al-Nassr. Check out Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick video highlights below. Al-Nassr 4-0 Rio Ave, Club Friendly 2025: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Hat-Trick As Saudi Pro League Club Continues Winning Run in Pre-Season.

Cristiano Ronaldo's First Goal

⚽ | Second goal for AlNassr! Scored by Cristiano Ronaldo 🐐 44’ | ⏱️ pic.twitter.com/0Myev3qBRI — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) August 7, 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo's Second Goal

⚽ | Third goal for AlNassr! Scored by Cristiano Ronaldo 🐐 63’ | ⏱️ pic.twitter.com/BZIk3MW4h3 — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) August 7, 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo Converts A Penalty To Complete Hat-Trick

HAT-TRICK for Cristiano Ronaldo! 🎩⚽️ A calm, unstoppable penalty slotted right down the middle.Once again, shutting down the critics and showing the world he's still a level above the rest even at the age of 40. The GOAT IS HERE🐐🐐🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/frLWK0k1cu — Madridista (@DKeyoichi) August 7, 2025

