Manchester City will face a tough test against Real Madrid when they take them on in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 knockout play-off tie. Manchester City are not having the best of seasons as they are currently on the fifth position in the Premier League 2024-25 table and are behind in the Championship race. Pep Guardiola hasn't been able to control things like he usually does and things have fallen apart very frequently for Man City this season. They performed poorly in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 as well, finishing on the 22nd position after winning just three matches out of the eight they played in the league stages. Manchester City vs Real Madrid Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Knockout Play-Off Football Match at Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City have not found success against Real Madrid in their last two ties in the UCL. In 2021-22 and 2023-24 they have suffered defeat in the hands of the eventual champions Real Madrid. This time they will look to break the deadlock as the Los Blancos are themselves not in their best shape. Antonio Rudiger will miss the tie because of injury and that means it will be an opportunity for Erling Haaland to shine. Haaland's involvement in the game can be a deciding factor in the tie as it will also provide the platform for Kevin de Bruyne to thrive. Fans eager to know whether Erling Haaland will start for Manchester City against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 knockout playoff, will get the entire information here. Pep Guardiola Opens Up On Rodri Winning Ballon d'Or Ahead of UCL 2024-25 Play-Off Tie Against Real Madrid, Says 'Hard Feelings?.....No'.

Will Erling Haaland Play in Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match?

Erling Haaland is fit and has trained with Pep Guardiola's side ahead of the crucial encounter against Real Madrid and is very much assured to start in the playing lineup. He will be eager to make a mark in the match as he has not made a lot a impact in the season so far. His past encounter with the Los Blancos was also not memorable for him. Haaland has scored 19 goals in 24 Premier League matches. He has scored 6 goals from 8 UEFA Champions League matches and will look to extend his scoring streak when he takes on Kylian Mbappe and co at home in Etihad Stadium.

