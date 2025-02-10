Ballon d'Or 2024 winners were announced on October 29, 2024, but the controversy surrounding who deserved it more, the actual winner Rodri of Manchester City or second-placed Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid is still the talk of the town. Just ahead of the Manchester City vs Real Madrid knock-out phase game of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25, legendary tactician Pep Guardiola was asked about his thoughts on Ballon d'Or 2024 winners. The Manchester City head coach gave a straight answer, clearing that he has no "hard feelings" as he stated that his team's Spanish defensive midfielder Rodri won it. The comment might spark some excitement ahead of the already high-voltage clash, as Manchester City will face Vinicius Jr. and his team Real Madrid next in the first leg of the knock-out. UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Knockout Phase Play-Off Draw Results: Real Madrid to Face Manchester City, Bayern Munich Drawn Against Celtic (See Full List of Fixtures)

Pep Guardiola's Comment on Ballon d'Or 2024 Winner:

🚨🏅 Pep Guardiola ahead of Man City vs Real Madrid: “Hard feelings on the Ballon d’Or? No. Rodri won it!”. pic.twitter.com/kTD4HaG9Q7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 10, 2025

