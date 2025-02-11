European giants Real Madrid are all set to take on Manchester City away from home in the first leg of the Knockout Phase playoffs of UCL 2024-25. The UEFA Champions League group stages has not went well for both the heavyweights as they finished outside the top 8 and missed opportunity for the direct qualification in the round of 16. Real Madrid was the better side of the two as they finished on the 11th position with five wins, three losses and 15 points. Manchester City, meanwhile, are having a dismal campaign and it can be reflected in their performance as they finished on the 22nd position with 11 points and only three victories. Pep Guardiola Opens Up On Rodri Winning Ballon d'Or Ahead of UCL 2024-25 Play-Off Tie Against Real Madrid, Says 'Hard Feelings?.....No'.

Real Madrid and Manchester City have recently sparked a rivalry as they had frequent meetings in the stage of UEFA Champions League. in 2021-22 and 2023-24, Real Madrid was the team who knocked out Manchester City and went on to win the UCL title. Neither of the two teams are having a great season with the former just leading in the La Liga points table while Manchester City is at the fifth position in the Premier League 2024-25 league table. Considering their form, the tie is going to be a lot different to the tough battles they had in the past. The match is likely to be high scoring as both teams have a leaky defence.

Both Manchester City and Real Madrid have some big names while there are players who are all set to miss out due to injury. Ahead of an important tie, fans are eager to know the playing XI of both Real Madrid and Manchester City ahead of the UCL 2024-25 match. Fans eager to know the information will get the entire information here.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Lineups and Predicted Playing XI for UEFA Champions League 2024-25

Manchester City has bad news as Nico Gonzalez was taken off injured in the first half of their victory in the FA Cup. He joins the injured list alongside Nathan Ake, Jeremy Doku and Ederson, while Rodri remains sidelined for the long-term. Real Madrid head to Manchester in the midst of a defensive crisis, as Lucas Vazquez has suffered a new hamstring injury and joins Antonio Rudiger, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, and David Alaba remain sidelined. Lightning Kills Four Footballers After Match in Colombia Halted Due to Bad Weather: Report.

Manchester City Predicted Starting Lineup: Ederson, Matheus Nunes, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Bernardo Silva, Mateo Kovacic, Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Savinho, Erling Haaland

Real Madrid Predicted Starting Lineup: Thibaut Courtois, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Raul Asencio, Benjamin Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric, Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe.

