Manchester United finally got their man as they landed England winger Jadon Sancho in the ongoing summer transfer window. The Englishman had been on the radar of the Red Devils for a long time and tried signing him last season but were unable to do so due to Borussia Dortmund’s high asking fee. However, the record English champions finally reached an agreement with the German club and landed their main man. Jadon Sancho Unveiled as a Manchester United Player.

The Red Devils will begin their Premier League 2021-22 campaign against rivals Leeds United on August 14, 2021 (Saturday) and many fans will be eager to see if their new poster boy will make his official debut for Manchester United. Harry Maguire Feels New Signing Jadon Sancho Can Be a ‘Real Star’ at Manchester United.

The English winger joined Manchester United on a five-year deal in July and began training with the team earlier in the week following a short break after the Euros. It is understood that the winger has impressed many including manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during his short time in Manchester and there is hope that the fans can expect to get a glimpse of Old Trafford’s new no.25 this weekend.

When asked if Jadon Sancho will make his debut against Leeds, Solskjaer revealed that he has been ill after his arrival but could play some part in the season opener. ‘Jadon has come in and done very good this week, It may be a little bit too early, but I’ll see how he is. He’s definitely involved in the squad,’ the Norwegian said.

‘He’s had a good week. Unfortunately, he was ill after his holiday and we’ve lost out on a few days of training with him, but he’s gelled really well with the group and he’s looked sharper than expected. He’ll be involved but I can’t tell you if he’ll start or not.’ The Man United boss added which indicates that the winger will have a role to play.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2021 04:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).