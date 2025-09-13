Spanish giant Real Madrid registered their fourth consecutive victory in the ongoing La Liga 2025-26 season. Los Blancos secured a narrow 1-2 victory against Real Sociedad in their away fixture at the Reale Arena on Saturday, September 13. With this victory, Madrid has extended their lead at the top with four consecutive victories in the La Liga 2025-26 standings. For Real Madrid, Arda Guler and Frenchman Kylian Mbappe scored goals. Madrid was reduced to 10 men when Dean Huijsen got a red card. For Real Sociedad, Mikel Oyarzabal scored the only goal as they suffered a defeat at home. Real Madrid 1-0 Osasuna, La Liga 2025-26: Kylian Mbappe's Lone Goal Sees Los Blancos Start Xabi Alonso-Era With Win in Season Opener.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)