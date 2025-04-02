In an eight-goal thriller in the Copa del Rey 2024-25 semifinals, Real Madrid overcame the Real Sociedad challenge and booked a place in the tournament final, where Los Blancos will meet the winner of Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona. Sociedad took an early lead in the 16th minute, which the side maintained only till the 30th minute as Endrick leveled the scoreline. However, the game went into a goal fest in the second half, where an own goal from David Alaba and Mikel Oyarzabal gave Sociedad a lead again, only for Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni to give Madrid the lead back. Mikel Oyarzabal scored his second goal in stoppage time, which gave Sociedad a lead, but also leveled them on aggregate. Antonio Rudiger came to the party for Carlo Ancelotti's side, scoring the decisive goal for Real Madrid in extra-time, firstly equalling the contest, but most importantly, giving La Liga title holders a 5-4 aggregate win. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid Draw 4–4 in Thrilling 1st Leg of Copa del Rey 2024–25 Semifinals.

Real Madrid Reach CDR Final

