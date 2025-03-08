FC Barcelona is in top form with 71 goals already in just 27 league matches. With their offensive form and gameplay, Barca regained the top position in the La Liga 2024-25 season and will look to continue delivering aggressive performances. The trio of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal connected well in those games to produce goals for the team. Spanish star Lamine Yamal attracted more attention with his game, goal scoring flair and playmaking abilities. Looking at his form and age, the star is widely used when he is fit. But now considering the close tussle in the League and also the importance of Yamal’s fitness for the later stage and Champions League fixtures, fans are wondering whether Hansi Flick will use his young star in his next playing XI against Osasuna. Reaching Lionel Messi's Level is Impossible: Young Barcelona Star Lamine Yamal.

After the side’s performance and success, Hansi Flick, has been less experimental with his playing XI. Even though the fixtures are ‘crowded’, Flick was not hesitant to use his regular starters. Some of his regular picks included Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Pedri. Even though the players have performed well, overuse might wore them out and in the closing stage of the season, with the fight for the trophy is very close a small injury to any starter could affect team’s dynamics. Lamine Yamal in particular had been used in multiple roles. The winger is seen as ‘playmaker’ and even he chipped in with some goals. The youngster was even seen covering the defensive end also. His heavy involvements took a toll on the star and he missed multiple matches. Check out whether Lamine Yamal will play for Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga 2024-25 Match.

Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2024-25 Match?

A Chance of treble in very first season is very intriguing. FC Barcelona has already bagged a Super Copa competition and will aim for a domestic treble under Hansi Flick. This can be achieved with his stars fully fit and 100% available for the ‘key matches’. Lamine Yamal, one of the catalysts of Barca’s current run is seen as important player and need to be protected. Hansi Flick reluctant to make changes in his plans and gameplay at the moment, he is expected to play against Osasuna. Lamine Yamal on Ramadan Fast! Viral Video Shows Spanish Star Fasting During Training Session Ahead of Barcelona vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2024-25 Match.

While the star is compared to Lionel Messi, he is developing rapidly and delivering great performances in most of the matches he played in. even the Spanish national side is considering Lamine as key figure on the field. His ball control, gameplay, and vision were developed at La Masia and under Hansi Flick the 17-year-old is aiming for strong finishing also.

