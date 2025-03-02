Hansi Flick’s FC Barcelona will host Real Sociedad on the game week 26 of the La Liga 2024-25 season. The side could regain the top position after Atletico Madrid’s recent win put the Catalan side at the second position. Lamine Yamal is one of the crucial members of the side’s offensive game play with importance given to his fitness and diet. During the holy Ramadan month the 17-year-old was seen keeping fast during training session ahead of Barcelona Vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2024-25 match. Lamine Yamal Showcases Heartfelt Gesture Handing Over His Jersey to Kid in Stands After Valencia vs Barcelona Copa del Rey 2024-25 Quarterfinal Match (See Pics).

Lamine Yamal and Barca Players in Training Session Ahead of Barcelona vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2024-25 Match

لامين يمال صائم 🫡 اثناء التدريبات الجميع توقف لشرب المياه، هو ذهب بعيدًا مع الكرة pic.twitter.com/TB56JG0N9w — FCB World (@forcabarca_ar) March 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)